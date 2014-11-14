Primetime Ratings: Shonda Rhimes Lineup Helps ABC Take Another Thursday

ABC was able to win another Thursday on the back of its Shonda Rhimes-produced lineup of dramas, scoring an overall 2.8 rating/9 share among adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.

Grey’s Anatomy was even with last week’s 2.4, while Scandal rose 10% to a 3.2 and How to Get Away With Murder improved a tenth to a 2.9 rating.

CBS was in second – but first in total viewers – with a 2.3/7. The NFL Network's coverage of the Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins aired on CBS affiliates in Buffalo and Miami, so ratings may be adjusted more than normal.

The Big Bang Theory rose 5% to a 4.5, lifting Mom 22% to a 2.8. Freshman comedy The McCarthys rose a tenth from last week to a 1.6, while its lead Two and a Half Men also improved a tenth to a 2.2 rating. At 10 p.m., Elementary was even with a 1.2.

In a distant third were Fox and NBC with a 1.0/3 each. The Biggest Loser was even with last week’s 1.2, while 10 p.m. drama Parenthood dipped two tenths to a 1.0. Comedy Bad Judge was even at a 0.9 and A to Z fell another two tenths to a 0.6 rating.

For Fox, Bones was down a tenth to a 1.2 and Gracepoint rose a tenth to a 0.8.

The CW rounded out the evening with a 0.6/2. The Vampire Diaries was down one tenth at 0.7. Reign was even with a 0.4.

