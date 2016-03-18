Primetime Ratings: Shonda Dramas, ‘Idol’ Tie

ABC and Fox split the broadcast bragging rights Thursday, with the Alphabet’s TGIT lineup doing a healthy number, and American Idol holding up for Fox. Both had a 1.7 rating in viewers 18-49, per Nielsen’s overnight ratings, and a 6 share. Next up was CBS at 1.3/5, NBC at 0.7/2 and The CW at 0.3/1.

Grey’s Anatomy scored a 2.1 and Scandal a 1.6 for ABC, then the season finale of How to Get Away With Murder a 1.4. All three were flat with last week.

On Fox, American Idol, which saw judge Jennifer Lopez get emotional while thinking about the series’ conclusion, rated a 1.7, down 6%. Past finalist Adam Lambert performed.

CBS had the start of the NCAA basketball tournament, which averaged a 1.3 across prime.

NBC’s You, Me and the Apocalypse did its usual 0.6 before a repeat of Blacklist, then J-Lo cop drama Shades of Blue held level at 1.0.

The CW was in repeats.