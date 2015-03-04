Primetime Ratings: ‘S.H.I.E.L.D.,’ ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ Return Down

With Agent Carter having finished its run, ABC returned its other Marvel-produced series on Tuesday, as Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. returned down slightly from its fall finale, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.

The spring premiere of S.H.I.E.L.D. drew a 1.6 rating with adults 18-49, down a tenth from its last episode in December. Earlier, Fresh Off the Boat continued to remain steady against NBC’s The Voice, losing just a tenth of a point with a 1.7. Forever was also down a tenth to a 1.0, as ABC tied with Fox for second with a 1.3 rating/4 share.

Fox meanwhile, returned Hell’s Kitchen for its spring run to a 1.4, down 30% from last year’s March premiere. New Girl was even with a 1.3 and The Mindy Project fell a tenth to a 1.0.

NBC easily led the night with a 3.4/11. The Voice rose two tenths to a 4.1. With a much stronger lead in compared to its last episode, Chicago Fire jumped 57% to a 2.2.

CBS and The CW aired repeats.