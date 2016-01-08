Primetime Ratings: ‘Shades of Blue’ Opens Strong

Shades of Blue, a cop drama starring Jennifer Lopez and Ray Liotta, opened to a promising 1.8 in viewers 18-49, according to Nielsen overnights, on NBC. Fans of Lopez had the option of watching three straight hours of the superstar, a judge on Fox’s American Idol 8-10 p.m., then star of the new NBC series at 10.

Some 8.6 million total viewers took in Shades of Blue.

Among other premieres, CBS comedy Angel From Hell debuted to a 1.6.

The second night of American Idol, meanwhile, dropped a bit to a 2.7. In its final run of episodes, Idol is bringing back past winners, such as Kris Allen and Taylor Hicks, to help celebrate the show's storied run.

Idol was down 7% from its season premiere the night before.

CBS had The Big Bang Theory at 3.8, down 7% from its last fresh episode, then Life in Pieces at 2.2, down 12%. Mom slipped 10% to a 1.8, leading into Angel From Hell. At 10, Elementary rated a flat 1.2.

On NBC, Heroes Reborn posted a 1.0, down 9% from its last original airing, then The Blacklist at 1.6, up 7%, before Shades of Blue.

ABC had Beyond the Tank at 1.0 and two hours of My Diet is Better Than Yours at 0.7.