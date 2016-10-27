Primetime Ratings: Series Stays Strong on Fox

Fox led the broadcast pack with Game 2 of the Chicago Cubs-Cleveland Indians World Series. The game paced Fox to a 4.9 rating in viewers 18-49, per Nielsen’s overnights, and a 16 share.

Next up was ABC’s 1.6/5, CBS’ 1.5/5, NBC’s 1.3/4 and The CW’s 0.5/2.

Game 1 did a 5.4 overnight rating, while the 2015 Game 2 did a 3.5. The World Series drew viewers away from regularly scheduled competition programming.

ABC’s The Goldbergs was down 6% at 1.7, then Speechless fell 11% to 1.6. Modern Family too fell 11% to 2.2, while Black-ish slid 6% to 1.7. Designated Survivor scored a 1.3, down 19% from two weeks ago (the third presidential debate aired Oct. 19).

On CBS, Survivor slipped 5% to 1.8, then Criminal Minds was off 6% to 1.6. Code Black’s 1.0 was off a tenth of a point.

NBC’s Blindspot dropped 15% to 1.1, before Law & Order: SVU posted a flat 1.4. Chicago P.D. was off 7% at 1.3.

CW’s Arrow was a rare bright spot, up 17% at 0.7. Frequency did a 0.3, down a tenth.