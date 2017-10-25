Primetime Ratings: Series Opener Down on Fox

Fox took top honors in terms of Tuesday ratings, posting a 2.9 in viewers 18-49, per Nielsen’s overnights, and an 11 share. The World Series, pitting the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Houston Astros, led Fox to the title, though ratings were down considerably from last year.

The World Series did a 2.9. Last year’s Series opener, the Cubs versus the Indians, did a 5.4, with many curious to see if the Cubs might craft their first Series win in more than 100 years. The 2015 Series opening game, Mets versus Royals, rated a 4.4.

NBC was next at 1.9/7, as The Voice was down 10% at 1.9 and This Is Us slipped 4% to 2.7, before Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders did a flat 1.1.

CBS did a 1.2/4. NCIS did a 1.4 and Bull its usual 1.2, before NCIS: New Orleans rated a 1.1. All three were flat.

ABC was at 0.9/3. The Middle rated a flat 1.3 and Fresh Off the Boat was off 9% at 1.0. Black-ish was down 8% at 1.2 and The Mayor was a level 0.8, before Kevin (Probably) Saves the World fell 25% to 0.6.

The CW was at 0.7/3, with The Flash up 11% at 1.0 and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow at a flat 0.5.

Telemundo did a 0.7/3, led by El Señor de los Cielos at 0.9.

Univision rated a 0.4/1.