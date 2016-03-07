Primetime Ratings: Second Episode of ABC’s 'The Family' Tumbles

Fox and NBC split the winnings on a soft night for broadcast, both putting up a 1.2 rating in adults 18-49, per Nielsen’s overnights, with a 4 share. ABC and CBS trailed at 1.0/3 apiece.

The Big Four nets were up against the Downton Abbey finale on PBS and a Democrat debate on CNN, among other things.

Fueled by a NASCAR overrun, Fox’s Bordertown did a 1.5 and Bob’s Burgers a flat 1.1, then The Simpsons was down 7% at 1.3, and Cooper Barrett’s Guide to Surviving Life flat at 0.8. Family Guy did a flat 1.3 and The Last Man on Earth a 1.1, down 15%.

On NBC, a repeat of The Voice led into Dateline at 1.4, up 17% from its last airing.

ABC had a repeat of Once Upon a Time before a fresh episode at 1.3, down 7% from where it closed in December, then The Family at 0.8, down 47% from its debut, and Quantico at 1.1, off 15% from its winter finale.

For CBS, 60 Minutes did a 1.3, up 18%, and Madam Secretary a flat 1.2. The Good Wife slid 10% to 0.9, and CSI: Cyber fell 11% to 0.8.