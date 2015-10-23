Primetime Ratings: As Seahawks Win, So Too Does CBS

CBS won the ratings race last night, as Thursday Night Football led the net to a 3.6 rating in viewers 18-49, according to Nielsen overnights, and a 12 share. ABC was runner up with a 2.3/8, while NBC had a 1.1/4, Fox a 1.0/3 and CW a 0.4/1. With the Seattle Seahawks stuffing the San Francisco 49ers, Thursday Night Football was up over the previous week’s 3.3, thanks in part to curiosity about why both teams are underperforming this season.

On ABC, Grey’s Anatomy scored a 2.4, up 8% from last week, while Scandal had a 2.5, also up 8%, before How to Get Away With Murder charted a flat 2.0.

On NBC, Heroes Reborn registered a 1.1, flat with last Thursday. The Blacklist too was flat at 1.4, while new drama The Player went up 13% week over week with a 0.8.

Over Fox’s way, Bones showed a 1.2 while Sleepy Hollow scored a 0.9; both figures were consistent with their previous airings.

The CW featured The Vampire Diaries, at a 0.5, down 17% from last week, and The Originals, at 0.4, off 20% from its previous airing.