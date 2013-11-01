Primetime Ratings: 'Scandal' Tops Night as ABC Wins Halloween

On a Halloween night that included specials and repeats, ABC's Scandal, which was even with last week's 2.9 rating with adults 18-49, was the highest-rated show on Thursday, driving ABC to the win with an overall 2.6 rating/8 share, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.

The 8 p.m. special, It's The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown, drew a 2.2, down 19% from last year's airing. Grey's Anatomy dipped 7% to a 2.6.

CBS was in second with a 2.0/6. Following a repeat Big Bang Theory, The Millers tumbled 26% to a 2.0 and The Crazy Ones sank 17% to a 1.9. At 10 p.m., Elementary (which also followed a repeat Big Bang at 9:30 p.m.), fell 6% to a 1.7.

NBC's SNL Halloween special drew a 1.7 at 8 p.m. Sean Saves the World rose a tenth to a 1.2 and The Michael J. Fox Show dipped 8% to a 1.1. Parenthood was even with a 1.3. NBC placed third with a 1.4/4.

Fox and The CW tied for fourth with a 0.7/2. Fox aired a special "Meet the top 12" X Factor clip show, which drew a 0.8.

The CW's Vampire Diaries fell 38% from last week to a 0.8 with 18-49s, while Reign was even at last week's 0.6. In the net's targeted adults 18-34 demo, Vampire Diaries fell 46% to a 0.7 and Reign dipped two tenths to a 0.4.