Primetime Ratings: ‘Scandal’ Return Gooses ABC

ABC led the broadcast bunch Thursday with the return of Scandal, while The CW also drew some viewers with a strong start by Archie Comics drama Riverdale.

ABC did a 2.1 rating in adults 18-49, per Nielsen’s overnights, and a 7 share. The Shonda shows were robust. Grey’s Anatomy went up 19% to a 2.6, and Scandal returned to a 2.1, 17% better than its spring signoff. How to Get Away With Murder scored a 1.5, up 7% from its last new airing in November.

Fox was next at 1.0/4, with Hell’s Kitchen at 1.2 and My Kitchen Rules at 0.8, both down a tenth of a point from a week ago.

CBS did a 1.0/3, as repeats led into a Mary Tyler Moore special at 0.7, then Pure Genius down 13% at 0.7.

NBC was in repeats and did a 0.6/2.

Among Spanish-language broadcasters, both Telemundo and Univision were at 0.6/2 as well.

The CW scored a 0.5/2. Supernatural posted a 0.6, level with its last airing. Greg Berlanti’s Riverdale—a dark retelling of the Archie-Betty-Veronica-Jughead saga—premiered to a 0.5, on par with the network's other recent series debuts.