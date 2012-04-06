PrimetimeRatings: 'Scandal' Premieres on Par With 'Private Practice'
ABC debuted its
newest Shonda Rhimes helmed series, Scandal to a 2.1 rating in the 18-49
demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers, on Thursday night. That was on
par with what the timeslot's previous occupant -- Rhimes' other series Private
Practice -- was averaging (2.2). Other new drama Missing was even
with last week with another 1.4, while Grey's Anatomy returned from a few
weeks off to a 2.8, down 7%. The network finished with a third-place 2.1
rating/6 share.
Fox won a close
battle with CBS, earning an overall 3.0/9. The American Idol results
show drew a 3.8, down 10% from last week. New drama Touch fell 18% to a
2.3, its lowest rating to date.
CBS finished with
a 2.9/9, as its entire lineup suffered drops. The Big Bang Theory fell
another 7% to a season-low 4.2, while Rules of Engagement lost a tenth
for a 2.7. Person of Interest was down 12% to a 2.9 and The Mentalist
fell 11% to a 2.7,
NBC was in fourth
with a 1.1/3, as its entire lineup hit series lows. Community was down
24% to a 1.3, 30 Rock dropped 20% to a 1.2. Following an Office repeat,
Up All Night fell 15% to a 1.3 and Awake aired its lowest-rated
episode to date, with a 0.9.
The CW was in all
repeats for a 0.4/1 to round out the night.
