Primetime Ratings: ‘Scandal,’ ‘Murder,’ ‘Greys’ Up for ABC

With its three dramas all posting gains, ABC continued to run a strong second up against the last of CBS’ NFL Thursday-night matchups this year. Scandal (up one tenth of a point from last week) and How to Get Away With Murder (up 7%) tied as the night’s top entertainment programs, each drawing a 3.0 rating among adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. Grey’s Anatomy kicked off the night for ABC with a 2.5, up one tenth from last week. ABC finished second among the broadcasters, averaging a 2.8 rating and 9 share.

CBS was the evening’s top broadcaster with the last of its Thursday Night Football games. The Denver Broncos’ 35-21 win over the San Diego Chargers drew a 13.6 rating in metered-market households—the best metered-market rating for the broadcast since Sept. 11.

NBC, Fox and the CW were all outperformed by Spanish-language Univision, which averaged a 1.2 / 4.

NBC averaged a 1.1 / 3. The Biggest Loser was down one tenth of a point from last week at 1.2. Bad Judge was down 17% at 1.0. A to Z was down one tenth at 1.0. Parenthood was down one tenth at 1.2.

Fox averaged a 0.8 / 3. Gracepoint was even with last week at 0.8, one tenth of a point lower than the rerun of Bones that preceded it.

The CW averaged a 0.6 / 2. The Vampire Diaries was down one tenth of a point from last week at 0.8. Reign was up one tenth from last week at 0.5. In the network’s target 18-34 demo, Vampire Diaries came in at 0.9 and Reign at 0.5.