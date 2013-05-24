Primetime Ratings: 'Save Me' Premieres Low; 'Does Someone Have to Go' Debuts Modestly
NBC premiered the Anne Heche comedy Save Me on
Thursday with a back-to-back half-hour episodes at 8 p.m., each drawing a 0.7
rating with adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.
That matched the ratings that repeat episodes of The
Office and Parks and Recreation drew during the 9 p.m. hour, as well
as the premiere of Saving Hope last June. At 10 p.m., Hannibal
fell 9% to match its lowest rating of 1.0. NBC ended in fourth overall with a
0.8 rating/3 share.
ABC premiered the fourth season of Canadian cop drama Rookie
Blue to a 1.2, which was down 14% from last year's debut. In its time
period premiere, Motive was down 8% from Monday's preview for a 1.2.
Earlier, Wipeout rose 20% to a 1.2. ABC finished in third with a 1.4/4.
Fox won (but was third in overall viewers) with a 1.7/6 as Hell's
Kitchen premiered in its regular time slot with a 2.1, up 17% from last
Monday. Workplace reality series Does Someone Have to Go? debuted with a
1.3 rating and 3.1 million viewers.
Despite airing all repeats, CBS was first in
total viewers with 6.6 million. The CW aired all repeats as well.
