Primetime Ratings: Sans ‘Empire,’ ‘Idol’ Slips

Expanding to two hours following last week’s finale of Empire, American Idol drew a 1.7 rating among adults 18-49 Wednesday night, according to Nielsen overnight numbers, down 29% from its last Wednesday episode on March 11. That one-hour installment preceded Empire’s second-to-last episode. Averaging a 6 share, Fox tied with ABC as the night’s No. 2 broadcaster.

CBS was the night’s top network with an average 1.9 rating and 7 share. Survivor was down one tenth of a point from last week at 2.2. Criminal Minds was down one tenth from its last new episode March 11. CSI: Cyber was even with last week at 1.4.

ABC’s Wednesday comedies returned with their first new episodes since March 4. The Middle was down 18% at 1.8. The Goldbergs was down 20% at 2.0. Modern Family was down 18% at 2.8. Black-ish was down 9% at 2.1. Special Nashville: On the Record drew a 0.8.

NBC’s Wednesday dramas had their first new episodes since Feb. 25. The Mysteries of Laura was down 23% at 1.0. Law & Order: SVU was down 19% at 1.3. Chicago P.D. was even at 1.5. The network averaged a 1.3 / 4.

The CW averaged a 0.9 / 3. Arrow was up one tenth of a point from last week at 1.0. Supernatural was up one tenth at 0.7.