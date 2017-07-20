Primetime Ratings: ‘Salvation’ Level With Premiere on Winner CBS

CBS was tops in Wednesday primetime ratings, putting up a 1.0 in viewers 18-49, per Nielsen’s overnight numbers, and a 5 share. That was a wee bit better than Fox’s 0.9/4.

CBS had Big Brother at 1.8, down 5% from last week, then episode two of drama Salvation at a flat 0.7. A Criminal Minds repeat filled out prime.

On Fox, MasterChef went up 10% to 1.1 and The F Word With Gordon Ramsay climbed 17% to 0.7.

NBC did a 0.6/3, as Little Big Shots: Forever Young slipped 11% to 0.8 and The Carmichael Show did a flat 0.7. Repeats of Carmichael and This Is Us finished out prime.

ABC was at 0.6/2, the network showing repeated comedies, including The Goldbergs and Modern Family.

The CW did a 0.2/1, with repeats of Arrow and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow.

Among Spanish-language networks, both Telemundo and Univision scored a 0.5/2.