Primetime Ratings: Saints Pace CBS to Thursday Title

CBS won the primetime ratings derby last night, with Thursday Night Football its usual ratings beast. CBS scored a 3.3 rating in viewers 18-49, according to Nielsen’s overnights, while ABC, on the steam of Shonda Rhimes’ dramas, showed a 2.2/7. NBC had a 1.1/4, Fox a 1.0/3 and The CW a 0.5/2.

CBS’ 3.3 was down a tenth of a ratings point in 18-49 from the previous week. The game featured the New Orleans Saints offing the previously undefeated Atlanta Falcons.

On ABC, Grey’s Anatomy played to a 2.2, up a tenth of a point from last week’s 2.1, while Scandal had a 2.3, off 13% from last week, before How to Get Away With Murder weighed in at 2.0, down 5% from last week.

Over NBC’s way, Heroes Reborn had a 1.1, down 8% from last week. The Blacklist fell 7% week over week at 1.4 while The Player’s 0.7 was 22% short of an already grim number last week.

Fox aired Bones, with a 1.2, down 8% from last Thursday, leading into time-tripping crime drama Sleepy Hollow with a 0.9, down 10% in 18-49.

The CW featured The Vampire Diaries with a 0.6, which was flat with last week’s season premiere, while The Originals showed a 0.5, up a tenth of a point, or 20%, from last week.