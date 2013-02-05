Primetime Ratings: 'Rules' Returns Solid Following Season-High 'HIMYM'

The season premiere of CBS' Rules of Engagement

returned to a 3.1 rating with adults 18-49 and 9.3 million viewers on Monday at

8:30 p.m., according to Nielsen preliminary ratings. That was down 14% from

where its prior season launched in October 2011, on Thursday at 8:30 p.m.

following The Big Bang Theory.

Still, it was a solid showing for Rules, which

matched the rating for Mike & Molly at 9:30 p.m., which was down 6%.

2 Broke Girls also decreased a tenth to a 3.6 while How I Met Your

Mother, freshoff its final season renewal, improved 8% to hit a season high.

Hawaii Five-0 grew a tenth to a 2.3 to help CBS win

the night with a 3.1 rating/8 share and 10.1 million total viewers.

On Fox, Bones (2.3) and The Following (2.9)

both slid 12%, with Following posting its first decline in its third

week. Fox was second overall with a 2.6/7.

ABC was third with a 2.2/6. The Bachelor slipped a

tenth to a 2.4 while Castle decreased 10% from its last original two

weeks ago to a 1.8.

The Biggest Loser dipped 13% to a 2.0 with Deception

down a tenth to a 1.2. NBC placed fourth with a 1.8/5.

On The CW, The Carrie Diaries grew 33% to a series-high 0.8 in

its key adults 18-34 demo while 90210 ticked up a tenth to a 0.4.