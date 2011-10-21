Primetime Ratings: 'Rules of Engagement' Premiere Up; Game 2 Scores Fox Win

Game 2 of the World Series handed Fox the win for Thursday,

with an overall 3.7 rating/10 share in the 18-49 demo, down 12% from Wednesday's

Game 1 and 8% from the 2010 Game 2. It should be noted that due to the nature

of live sports, ratings are subject to higher than normal adjustments.

CBS' Rules of

Engagement premiered up 19% from its fifth season premiere, with lead-in The Big Bang Theory growing 7% to a 4.9. Person

of Interest fell a tenth to a 2.7, while The Mentalist remained flat at 2.5. The network snagged second

place with an overall 3.2/9.

ABC's now-canceled Charlie's

Angels slipped a tenth to a 1.2, followed by Grey's Anatomy, which was down 3% to a 3.5. Private Practice was up a tenth to a 2.4, giving the network an

overall 2.4/6.

The CW beat out NBC's night of repeats (which earned the network an overall 1.0/3) at

a 1.1/3 . The Secret Circle grew 12%

to a 0.8 in the 18-49 demo, and held steady at 0.9 in A18-34. TheVampire

Diaries fell a tenth to a 1.3 in A18-49.