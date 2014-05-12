Primetime Ratings: ‘Rosemary’s Baby’ Has Soft Debut

NBC’s debut of its two-part Rosemary’s Baby miniseries got off to a soft start on Sunday, drawing a 1.1 rating with adults 18-49 from 9-11 p.m., though that was up a tenth from what that time period averaged last week.

With a 0.8 for Dateline from 7-9 p.m. (down 27% from last week’s one-hour show), NBC finished in fourth overall with a 0.9 rating/3 share, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. From 7-8:19 p.m. ET, NBC carried overrun coverage of The Players Championship golf.

ABC led the night with a pair of season finales to finish with a 1.8/6.

Once Upon a Time’s two-hour finale was up 5% from last week to a 2.2, but down a tenth from last year, while Revenge rose 15% for its finale with a 1.5. Like OUAT, Revenge was down from last year’s finale by 12%.

CBS and Fox tied for second with a 1.3/4 (CBS led overall with total viewers). For CBS, The Amazing Race was even with last week’s 1.7, while The Good Wife rose 9% to a 1.2. At 10 p.m., The Mentalist was flat with a 1.2 rating.

Fox’s lineup was down across the board. Bob’s Burgers fell 18% to a 0.9, American Dad dropped 15% to a 1.1, The Simpsons dipped 20% to a 1.6, while Family Guy shed 5% for a 2.1. Cosmos fell 25% to a 1.2.