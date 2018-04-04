Primetime Ratings: ‘Roseanne’ Stays Strong as ABC Wins

Roseanne stayed potent in its second week, as its 3.9 rating in viewers 18-49 led ABC to the Tuesday win. ABC did a 1.8 rating, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 7 share, better than the 1.2/5 that CBS and NBC both posted.

Roseanne had 15.16 million total viewers, compared with the previous week’s 18.2 million. Its 18-49 rating Tuesday was down 24% from the two-episode premiere. Roseanne led in to The Middle which was up 57% from two weeks ago at 2.2 while Black-ish fell 42% from last week for a 1.5, then Splitting Up Together dropped 36% for a 1.4. Drama For the People decreased 11% to 0.8.

On CBS, NCIS tallied a 1.3 and Bull a 1.2, then NCIS: New Orleans a 0.9, all three shows flat with a week ago.

On NBC, The Voice went up 13% to 1.8 and Rise grew 13% to 0.9, then Chicago Med climbed 10% for a 1.1.

Fox did a 0.6/2. A Lethal Weapon repeat led into LA to Vegas at 0.7 and The Mick at 0.7, both comedies up a tenth of a point.

Univision rated a 0.5/2 and Telemundo a 0.4/1.

The CW was at 0.4/1, with a repeat of The Flash, then a fresh Black Lightning at a flat 0.5.