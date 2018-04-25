Primetime Ratings: ‘Roseanne’ Repeats Pace ABC

ABC was top earner in Monday’s ratings, riding Roseanne reruns to the win. ABC did a 1.2 rating in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 5 share. That topped the 1.1/4 that NBC put up.

ABC had four Roseanne repeats from 8 to 10 p.m., those averaging a 1.4. The rebooted comedy did a 3.4 the two previous weeks. Deception rated a 0.8, 33% better than its score on Sunday.

NBC had The Voice at 1.5 then Rise at 0.8, both shows flat. Chicago Med dropped 25% to 0.9.

Fox was at 0.8/3, with Lethal Weapon growing 29% to 0.9, and both LA to Vegas and New Girl at a flat 0.6.

CBS did a 0.7/3 with repeats.

The CW scored a 0.5/2, with The Flash at a flat 0.6 and the premiere of The 100 a 0.4, a tenth of a point better than its season finale last year.

Univision did a 0.5/2 and Telemundo a 0.4/2.