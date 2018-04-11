Primetime Ratings: ‘Roseanne’ Leads ABC to Win

ABC was the top earner in Tuesday prime ratings, as a still hot Roseanne led the network to a 1.5 rating in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 6 share. That topped the 1.1/4 that NBC put up.

Roseanne did a 3.4, with 13.47 million total viewers. Last week, the comedy rated a 3.9, with 15.16 million total viewers. The Middle decreased 14% to 1.9 and Black-ish was down 7% for a 1.4, then Splitting Up Together dropped 14% for a 1.2. Drama For the People slid 25% to 0.6.

On NBC, a repeat of The Voice led into Rise, which was down 11% to 0.8, then Chicago Med posted a level 1.1.

CBS and Fox were both at 0.8/3. For CBS, an NCIS repeat led into the special Elton John: I’m Still Standing at 0.9.

For Fox, Lethal Weapon was off 20% at 0.8 and LA to Vegas did a flat 0.7, then the season premiere of New Girl a 0.7. New Girl’s season six finale did a 0.9 last spring.

The CW scored a 0.6/2, with The Flash off 14% at 0.6 and Black Lightning at a flat 0.5.

Univision did a 0.5/2 and Telemundo a 0.4/2.