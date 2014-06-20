Primetime Ratings: ‘Rookie Blue’ Returns Down

ABC returned Canadian import Rookie Blue for its fifth season Thursday to a 1.0 rating with adults 18-49 from 9-11 p.m., down 17% from the show’s one-hour premiere last summer, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.

Earlier at 8 p.m., Black Box drew a 0.7, down a tenth from its last airing. ABC finished in fourth among the broadcasters with an overall 0.9 rating/3 share.

Fox won the night in the demo with a 1.3/5. Hell’s Kitchen rose 13% to a 1.8 and Gang Related upticked a tenth to a 0.9.

CBS, airing repeats, won the night among total viewers with 5.19 million.

NBC tied CBS for second in the demo with a 1.1/4. Undateable drew a 0.9 rating for both episodes, even with last week. At 10 p.m., Last Comic Standing rose 17% to a 1.4.

The CW aired the Critics Choice Awards for a 0.3 rating and just over 1 million total viewers.