Primetime Ratings: 'Romantically' Not Ratings Challenged

ABC's Romantically Challenged premiered with a 3.1 adults 18-49 rating, proving to not be ratings challenged in its first outing. For historical comparison, last season the eventually canceled Surviving Suburbia premiered with a 3.0 adults 18-49 rating in the similar timeslot.

ABC won the reasonably competitive night with a 3.8 adults 18-49 rating overall.

