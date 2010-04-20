Primetime Ratings: 'Romantically' Not Ratings Challenged
ABC's Romantically Challenged premiered with a 3.1 adults 18-49 rating, proving to not be ratings challenged in its first outing. For historical comparison, last season the eventually canceled Surviving Suburbia premiered with a 3.0 adults 18-49 rating in the similar timeslot.
ABC won the reasonably competitive night with a 3.8 adults 18-49 rating overall.
To read the full story from TV By the Numbers, click here.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.