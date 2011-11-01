Primetime Ratings: 'Rock'-y Start for NBC Newsmagazine
As predicted, NBC premiered its primetime newsmagazine Rock Center With Brian Williams to a low
1.0 rating in the 18-49 demo, on par with the canceled Playboy Club and Prime
Suspect repeats in the same timeslot this season. Earlier, The Sing-Off was down a tenth to 1.4,
and earned the network an overall 1.2 rating/3 share, nabbing fourth place in
the ratings race.
CBS dominated the night, although its lineup dropped across
the board. Two and a Half Men continued
to rank as the highest-rated show of the night at a 4.7, though down 15% from
last week. 2 Broke Girls slipped 7%
to a 4.2, while How I Met Your Mother was
off 5% to a 4.1. Mike & Molly took
a 10% hit to a 3.8, followed by Hawaii
Five-0, which slipped 6% to a 2.9.
ABC, which earned an overall 2.7/7 for second place, aired the
Halloween special Scared Shrekless to
a 1.7. Dancing With the Stars tumbled
13% to its lowest performance show ever at a 2.8. Castle was the only series to show improvement, up 21% to a 2.9 at
10 p.m.
Without the World Series, Fox scraped up third place with an
overall 2.3/6. Terra Nova returned
from its last new episode on Oct. 17, dropping 25% to a 2.1, its series low. House also
fell 19% to a 2.5.
The CW's Ringer repeats
gave the network an overall 0.3/1.
