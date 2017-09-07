Primetime Ratings: Robust ‘Talent’ Drives NBC to Win

NBC was the narrow winner in Wednesday ratings, scoring a 1.3 in viewers 18-49, and a 5 share. That was a wee bit better than Fox’s 1.2/5. The two split the win a week before.



The America’s Got Talent results show scored a 2.1, up 5% over last Wednesday’s performance. The first of a Marlon double run did a 1.3, up 18% over last week’s show. The second did a flat 1.0. Hollywood Game Night closed out prime at 0.7. It scored a 1.1 in its most recent airing.



Fox had MasterChef across its prime at a flat 1.2.



CBS did a 0.9/4. Big Brother posted a flat 1.8 and Salvation a level 0.5, before a Criminal Minds repeat.



Telemundo was at 0.8/3, with strong showings from Sin Senos Sí Hay Paraíso 2 and El Señor de los Cielos V.



ABC scored a 0.6/2 with repeated comedies.



Univision was at 0.5/2.



The CW was at 0.2/1, with reruns of Arrow and Supernatural.