Primetime Ratings: Robin Williams Special Strong for ABC

ABC News special 20/20: The Life and Death of Robin Williams drew a 1.7 rating among adults 18-49 Wednesday night—making it the top-rated primetime broadcast news telecast since May. The special also drew 7.2 million total viewers. Extreme Weight Loss was even with its last original episode July 29 at 1.1. ABC was the night's second-highest rated network, averaging a 1.3 rating and 4 share.

NBC was the night’s top network with a 1.7/6. America’s Got Talent was the highest-rated program of the evening with a 2.0, even with last Tuesday’s episode. Food Fighters was down one tenth from last week at 1.1.

CBS (0.9/3), Fox (0.6/2) and the CW (0.3/1) aired reruns.