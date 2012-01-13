Primetime Ratings: '¡Rob!' Debuts Well; Weak Start for 'Finder'

CBS debuted its

newest addition to its Thursday lineup, ¡Rob! to a 4.1 rating in the 18-49 demo, according to

Nielsen overnight numbers. The Rob Schneider comedy held 80% of its Big Bang

Theory lead-in, and was a 52% increase from Rules of Engagement's

(who occupied that timeslot) last episode. Big Bang Theory returned up

13% to a 5.2, while Person of Interest went up 14% to a 3.2 and The

Mentalist was flat with another 2.7. CBS won the evening with an overall

3.5 rating/9 share.

Fox, which came in

third with a 2.0/5, had the night's other series premiere. It's Bones-spinoff

The Finder drew only a 1.7 (it should be noted that Finder will

run out of American Idol beginning next week). Bones drew a 2.4,

which was even with its last episode on Dec. 8.

NBC debuted its

revamped Thursday lineup to a fourth-place 1.8/5. The sixth season premiere of 30

Rock was down 31% from last year to a 1.8, its lowest premiere ever. Parks

& Recreation was up 13% from its last airing for a 1.9, while The

Office was flat with another 2.9. Up All Night debuting in its new

timeslot, saw a 5% increase from its last episode for a 2.0. The Firm

settled in to its regular timeslot at 10 p.m., losing 29% from its

debut on Jan. 8 for a 1.0.

ABC was the

runner-up with a 2.8, though it saw drops across the board. Wipeout was

down 19% from last week's premiere to a 2.2, Grey's Anatomy fell 16% to

a 3.8 and Private Practice dropped 11% to a 2.4. The network finished

with an overall 2.8/7.

The CW rounded out

the evening with a 1.0/3. Vampire Diaries fell a couple tenths in A18-49

to a 1.2 and Secret Circle was even with another

0.8.