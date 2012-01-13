Primetime Ratings: '¡Rob!' Debuts Well; Weak Start for 'Finder'
CBS debuted its
newest addition to its Thursday lineup, ¡Rob! to a 4.1 rating in the 18-49 demo, according to
Nielsen overnight numbers. The Rob Schneider comedy held 80% of its Big Bang
Theory lead-in, and was a 52% increase from Rules of Engagement's
(who occupied that timeslot) last episode. Big Bang Theory returned up
13% to a 5.2, while Person of Interest went up 14% to a 3.2 and The
Mentalist was flat with another 2.7. CBS won the evening with an overall
3.5 rating/9 share.
Fox, which came in
third with a 2.0/5, had the night's other series premiere. It's Bones-spinoff
The Finder drew only a 1.7 (it should be noted that Finder will
run out of American Idol beginning next week). Bones drew a 2.4,
which was even with its last episode on Dec. 8.
NBC debuted its
revamped Thursday lineup to a fourth-place 1.8/5. The sixth season premiere of 30
Rock was down 31% from last year to a 1.8, its lowest premiere ever. Parks
& Recreation was up 13% from its last airing for a 1.9, while The
Office was flat with another 2.9. Up All Night debuting in its new
timeslot, saw a 5% increase from its last episode for a 2.0. The Firm
settled in to its regular timeslot at 10 p.m., losing 29% from its
debut on Jan. 8 for a 1.0.
ABC was the
runner-up with a 2.8, though it saw drops across the board. Wipeout was
down 19% from last week's premiere to a 2.2, Grey's Anatomy fell 16% to
a 3.8 and Private Practice dropped 11% to a 2.4. The network finished
with an overall 2.8/7.
The CW rounded out
the evening with a 1.0/3. Vampire Diaries fell a couple tenths in A18-49
to a 1.2 and Secret Circle was even with another
0.8.
