Primetime Ratings: Rising ‘Voice’ Lifts NBC Slate

The Voice did its typical ratings-hogging work for NBC, leading the net to a Tuesday-taking 2.3 rating in 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, with an 8 share. CBS took second at 1.7/6, then ABC at 1.1/4, and Fox and The CW at 0.9/3.

All of NBC’s offerings were up. The Voice posted a 2.7, up 4% from last week, before Chicago Med and Chicago Fire grew 5%, at 2.1 and 2.0, respectively.

CBS aired repeats at 8 and 9 p.m., before the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show put up a 2.3, off a precipitous 30% from last December’s airing.

ABC’s shows were flat with last week, The Muppets at 1.1 and Fresh Off the Boat at 1.2, while Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. weighed in at 1.3. ABC ran a Shark Tank rerun at 10.

Fox’s two-hour Scream Queens finale was flat at 0.9.

The CW’s programs were down, The Flash sliding 14% to 1.2, and iZombie off 17% at 0.5.