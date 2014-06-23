Primetime Ratings: ‘Rising Star’ Premieres Below ‘Duets’

Rising Star, ABC’s newest entry in the singing-competition field, premiered Sunday night to a lower rating than the premiere of the network’s last effort in the genre. With a 1.5 rating among adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers, Rising Star came in two tenths below the May 2013 premiere numbers for Duets, which lasted only one season. The season premiere of the Wipeout, which led into Rising Star, was down 23% from last May’s premiere. ABC finished second on the night with an average 1.3 rating and 4% share.

NBC won the night with a 1.4 / 4. America’s Got Talent was the evening’s highest rated show with a 2.1.

Fox finished third with a 0.9 / 3. Enlisted was down one tenth from last week at 0.3.

CBS came in fourth at 0.4 / 1. Newsmagazine 60 Minutes was down 44% from last week at 0.5.