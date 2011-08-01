Primetime Ratings: Rising 'Big Brother' Gives CBS Sunday Win
CBS scored another win in the ratings on Sunday night, earning
an overall 1.6 rating/5 share in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight
numbers. Big Brother rose 17% to a
2.8, while Same Name fell a tenth
from last week's premiere to a 1.4
Fox's "Animation Domination" lineup of repeats earned the
network a close second with an overall 1.6/5.
ABC's special The Bachelorette:
The Men Tell All drew a 1.6, down 30% from its last Monday airing and 43% from last year's special. The
network garnered an overall 1.3/4.
NBC finished with an overall 0.8/2. The Marriage Ref fell a tenth a 0.9.
