Primetime Ratings: Rising 'Big Brother' Gives CBS Sunday Win

CBS scored another win in the ratings on Sunday night, earning

an overall 1.6 rating/5 share in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight

numbers. Big Brother rose 17% to a

2.8, while Same Name fell a tenth

from last week's premiere to a 1.4

Fox's "Animation Domination" lineup of repeats earned the

network a close second with an overall 1.6/5.

ABC's special The Bachelorette:

The Men Tell All drew a 1.6, down 30% from its last Monday airing and 43% from last year's special. The

network garnered an overall 1.3/4.

NBC finished with an overall 0.8/2. The Marriage Ref fell a tenth a 0.9.