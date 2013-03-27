Primetime Ratings: Return of 'Voice' Boosts Rest of NBC's Tuesday Lineup
The return of The Voice helped boost NBC's Tuesday
comedies Go On and The New Normal to their best numbers in a few
months with adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. Go On
improved more than a full ratings point (110%) to a 2.1 while New Normal doubled its 0.7 rating from last week to a 1.4. Voice, meanwhile, drew a 3.9 rating, off a tenth from
the fall's Tuesday premiere. Smash was also up 43% week-to-week to a 1.0
rating at 10 p.m.
NBC finished in second place for the night with an overall
2.2 rating/6 share.
CBS took first with a 2.4/7. NCIS fell 3% to a 3.1,
while NCIS: Los Angeles declined 10% to a tie its season-low of 2.6. New
drama Golden Boy dropped 18% to a 1.4.
ABC and Fox tied for third in the demo with a 1.9/5, though
ABC had more overall viewers. The first Dancing With the Stars results
show of the season was down 26% from the first results show last spring, while Body
of Proof improved 13% to a 1.7 and won the 10 p.m. hour. Earlier, Splash
fell 38% from last week's debut to a 1.6.
Fox's New Girl was down a tenth to a 2.2 while The
Mindy Project declined 12% to a 1.5. Earlier, Hell's Kitchen fell a
tenth to a 1.9 rating.
The CW aired repeats.
