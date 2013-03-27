Primetime Ratings: Return of 'Voice' Boosts Rest of NBC's Tuesday Lineup

The return of The Voice helped boost NBC's Tuesday

comedies Go On and The New Normal to their best numbers in a few

months with adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. Go On

improved more than a full ratings point (110%) to a 2.1 while New Normal doubled its 0.7 rating from last week to a 1.4. Voice, meanwhile, drew a 3.9 rating, off a tenth from

the fall's Tuesday premiere. Smash was also up 43% week-to-week to a 1.0

rating at 10 p.m.

NBC finished in second place for the night with an overall

2.2 rating/6 share.

CBS took first with a 2.4/7. NCIS fell 3% to a 3.1,

while NCIS: Los Angeles declined 10% to a tie its season-low of 2.6. New

drama Golden Boy dropped 18% to a 1.4.

ABC and Fox tied for third in the demo with a 1.9/5, though

ABC had more overall viewers. The first Dancing With the Stars results

show of the season was down 26% from the first results show last spring, while Body

of Proof improved 13% to a 1.7 and won the 10 p.m. hour. Earlier, Splash

fell 38% from last week's debut to a 1.6.

Fox's New Girl was down a tenth to a 2.2 while The

Mindy Project declined 12% to a 1.5. Earlier, Hell's Kitchen fell a

tenth to a 1.9 rating.

The CW aired repeats.