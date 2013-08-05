Primetime Ratings: Return of NFL Drives NBC to Sunday Win

The first NFL action of the 2013 season (albeit preseason) drove NBC to win Sunday with an overall 2.9 rating/9 share, with adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.

The Hall of Fame game between the Miami Dolphins and Dallas Cowboys drew a 6.7 overnight household rating, down a tenth from NBC's first preseason game last year. Final numbers will be released later Monday.

CBS was in second with a 1.3/4. Unforgettable dipped 8% from last week's premiere to a series-low 1.2. Big Brother was down 4% to a 2.2.

The premiere of ABC's Secret Millionaire drew a 1.2, down 20% from last summer's debut. Whodunnit fell 9% to a 1.0. ABC took fourth, behind Fox's repeats.