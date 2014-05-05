Primetime Ratings: ‘Resurrection’ Finale Up Slightly

The season-one finale of ABC’s Resurrection drew a 2.0 rating among adults 18-49 Sunday night—up one tenth from last week. The supernatural drama series premiered March 3 to a 3.8 rating. ABC kicked off the night with America’s Funniest Home Videos, even with last week at 1.6. Once Upon a Time was down 9% at 2.0. Revenge followed Resurrection with a 1.3, even with last week. ABC was the night’s top rated network, averaging a 1.7 rating and a 5 share.

Fox came in second with a 1.6/5. Bob’s Burgers was even with last week at 1.1. American Dad gained one tenth at 1.3. The Simpsons was up 19% at 1.9 with a Lego-themed episode. Family Guy gained one tenth to 2.2. Cosmos gained 14% from last week at 1.6.

CBS finished third with a 1.3/4. Newsmagazine 60 Minutes was down 23% from last week at 1.0. The Amazing Race was down 11% at 1.7. The Good Wife shed one tenth to 1.2. The Mentalist was even with last week at 1.2.

NBC finished fourth with a 0.9/3. American Dream Builders was down one tenth to 0.5. Dateline, Believe and Crisis were all even with last week at 1.0.