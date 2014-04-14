Primetime Ratings: ‘Resurrection’ Continues Slide

Resurrection drew a 2.0 rating among adults 18-49 Sunday night, according to Nielsen overnight numbers, down 9% from last week. The ABC drama has now posted ratings declines for five consecutive weeks since premiering March 10 to a 3.6. Sunday night’s episode was still among the highest-rated network broadcasts, finishing one tenth behind the leader, Fox’s Family Guy (which was down 9% from last week at 2.1). ABC began the night with America’s Funniest Home Videos, down 14% from last week at 1.2. Once Upon a Time tied a series low, down 21% to 1.9. Revenge was even with last week’s series low at 1.3. ABC finished second among broadcasters with an average 1.6 rating and 5 share.

CBS finished first with a 1.7/5. Because of overrun from coverage of the Masters golf tournament, ratings are approximate. Newsmagazine 60 Minutes drew a 1.8, up 38% from last week. The Amazing Race was down 15% from its last original broadcast March 30 at 1.7. The Good Wife was down 17% from March 30 at 1.5. The Mentalist was even with March 30 at 1.5.

Fox finished third with a 1.3/4. Bob’s Burgers declined one tenth to 0.8. American Dad was down one tenth at 1.1. The Simpsons declined 16% to 1.6. Cosmos fell 20% to 1.2.

NBC finished fourth with a 0.9/3. Dateline was down 27% from its last Sunday original at 0.8. American Dream Builders was even with last week at 0.7. Believe was even with last week at 1.0. Crisis was even with last week at 1.1