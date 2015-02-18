Primetime Ratings: ‘Repeat After Me’ Debut Down From ‘Fresh Off the Boat’

ABC's unscripted show Repeat After Me premiered to a 1.4 rating among adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight number—down 22% from the second of two Fresh Off the Boat episodes a week ago. The premiere also shed 26% of its lead-in from the 8 p.m. episode of Fresh Off the Boat, which was up 12% from the previous week at 1.9. Marvel’s Agent Carter was even with 1.4.Special Countdown to the Oscars: 15 Movies That Changed American Cinema drew a 0.8. ABC finished third among the broadcasters with an average 1.3 rating and 4 share.

CBS led the night with a 2.0/6. NCIS was the evening’s top-rated show, down 14% from last week with a 2.5. NCIS: New Orleans was down 13% at 2.0. Person of Interest was even at 1.6.

Fox came in second at 1.5/4. MasterChef Junior was up 29% from last week at 1.8. New Girl was up 8% at 1.4. The Mindy Project was up 10% at 1.1.

NBC and The CW tied for fourth, each with a 1.1/3. On NBC, the first of back-to-back episodes of Parks and Recreation was up one tenth of a point from last week at 1.2 and the latter was up one tenth at 1.1. Marry Me was even at 0.8. About a Boy was down 22% at 0.7. Chicago Fire was even at 1.4.

On The CW, The Flash was down one tenth of a point from last week at 1.4. Supernatural was up one tenth at 0.9. In the network’s target 18-34 demo, The Flash drew a 1.2 and Supernatural a 0.9.