Primetime Ratings: 'ReModeled' Premiere D.O.A. For CW

The CW's new reality series ReModeled premiered to a meager 0.3 in the 18-49 demo on Tuesday, just half the debut rating of the net's short-lived H8R, which it cancelled after four episodes in the fall.At 8 p.m., 90210 returned from its last episode in early December down 25% to

a 0.6, putting the network in last place with an overall 0.4 rating/1 share, according to

Nielsen overnight numbers.

Fox returned its Tuesday night lineup to win the night with

an overall 2.9/7, though none of its shows posted strong growth. Glee and Raising Hope were both even from their last new episodes at a 3.0

and 2.3, respectively. New Girl was

up a tenth to a 3.4, and was the highest-rated show of the night.

NBC scooped up second place with an overall 2.1/5. The Biggest Loser was down a tenth to a

2.3, while Parenthood was steady at

1.7.

ABC, in third at 2.0/5, aired a new Last Man Standing, which was up 24% to a 2.6, followed by a repeat

in the 8:30 p.m. slot in place of the canceled Work It. Celebrity Wife Swap,

at 2.1, and Body of Proof, at 1.6,

were both even.

CBS was in repeats with an overall 1.8/5.