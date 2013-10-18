Primetime Ratings: 'Reign' Has Modest Debut for The CW

The CW debuted period drama Reign on Thursday to a 0.8 rating with adults 18-49 and a 0.7 in

the net's targeted adults 25-54 demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.

That was down two tenths in both demos from what The Originals premiered to in that time slot two weeks ago. Reign's lead in The Vampire Dairies rose three tenths with 18-49s to a 1.3, topping

NBC and ABC at 8 p.m. With 18-34s, Vampire Dairies drew a 1.3 as well.

The CW placed fifth overall in 18-49s with a 1.0 rating/3

share.

CBS won the night with an overall 2.6/8. The Big Bang Theory dipped 4% to a 4.9 while

new comedies The Millers and The Crazy Ones each rose slightly from

last week. Millers was up two tenths

to a 3.2 and Crazy Ones upticked a

tenth to a 2.5. Two and a Half Men fell

9% to a series-low 2.1. At 10 p.m., Elementary fell 16% to a 1.6, also a

series low.

Fox aired Game 5 of the ALCS to tie ABC for second with a 2.4/7.

The network will release more accurate numbers later on Friday.

ABC's Once Upon a Time

spinoff Wonderland fell to a 1.2 in

its second week, losing 29% from last week's premiere. Grey's Anatomy tied its series-low 2.6, falling 7% from last week

and Scandal rose 6% to a 3.3.

NBC, in fourth place with a 1.2/3, saw its lineup rise

slightly from last week. Parks &

Recreation, Welcome to the Family

and Sean Saves the World were each up

a tenth to a 1.3, 0.8 and 1.1, respectively. The Michael J. Fox Show was even at 1.1 and Parenthood rose 8% to a 1.3 at 10

p.m.