Primetime Ratings: Reality Drives ABC, NBC Win

ABC and NBC split the Monday win in prime, both putting up a 1.3 rating in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, alongside a 5 share. That easily beat the 0.6/2 for both CBS and Fox. 

ABC had The Bachelorette at 1.6, up 14%, followed by a Battle of the Network Stars repeat. 

NBC aired American Ninja Warrior at a flat 1.4, followed by Spartan: Ultimate Team Challenge at a level 1.0. 

CBS aired repeats. 

Fox had So You Think You Can Dance at 0.7 and Superhuman at 0.5. Both were down a tenth of a point from last week. 

The CW did a 0.2/1. After a Supergirl repeat, Whose Line Is It Anyway? fell 33% to 0.2. 

Among Spanish-language networks, Univision and Telemundo both scored a 0.5/2.