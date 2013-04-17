Primetime Ratings: 'Ready for Love' Drops From Premiere

NBC's new dating show Ready for Love shed 13% from

its premiere to post a 1.3 among adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight

numbers. The Voice improved a

tenth over last week to match its season-high 4.5. The network won the

night with an overall 2.4 rating/7 share, according to Nielsen overnight

numbers.

CBS placed second with a 1.6/5, but was tops in total

viewers with 9.8 million to NBC's 6.8 million. Its only new program of the

night was Golden Boy, which was steady at a 1.5.

ABC and Fox tied for third with an overall 1.5/4, though ABC

bested Fox in total viewers (8.9 million vs. 3.4 million). On ABC, Splash sunk

a tenth to its lowest rating so far at a 1.1. Dancing With the Stars

improved 5% to a 2.1 and Body of Proof, at 10 p.m., was even at 1.4.

Fox aired only a new Hell's Kitchen, which was flat

from last week at 1.9.

The CW ended the night with an overall 0.4/1. Hart of

Dixie was steady at a 0.6 in the net's targeted adults 18-34 demo, and down

a tenth in adults 18-49 to a 0.5.