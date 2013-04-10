Primetime Ratings: 'Ready for Love' Debut Matches 'Fashion Star' Premiere Last Spring

NBC's two-hour premiere of new dating show Ready for Love

drew a 1.6 rating with adults 18-49 on Tuesday, according to Nielsen overnight

numbers. While that matched last spring's debut of Fashion Star in the

same time period, it had a significantly stronger lead-in with The Voice,

which fell 7% to a 4.2. NBC was still able to win the night with an overall 2.4

rating/7 share.

CBS took second (and first with total viewers at 12.8

million) with a 2.2/6. NCIS declined 19% from two weeks ago to a

season-low 2.6, while NCIS: Los Angeles stayed its own season low of

2.6. Golden Boy rose 15% to a 1.5.

Fox was in third with a 1.8/5. New Girl remained even

with its last Tuesday episode with a 2.2 while The Mindy Project rose

two tenths to a 1.5. Earlier, Hell's Kitchen fell 10% to a 1.8.

ABC's Splash continued to sink, falling another 14%

to a new low of 1.2. Dancing With the Stars was also down 17% to a

season-low for a results show with a 1.9. Body of Proof was flat at 1.4.

The CW rounded out the night with a 0.4/1. Hart

of Dixie returned from a month off down a tenth in the net's targeted 18-34

demo to a 0.6 and even with 18-49s with a 0.6.