Primetime Ratings: Ratings Soar With Olympics Over

With the Summer Olympics in the rear view, NBC took the ratings trophy among broadcasters Monday, American Ninja Warrior at 1.9 in adults 18-49, up 19% from its last airing, and Running Wild With Bear Grylls up 18% at 1.3. NBC tallied a 1.7 rating in 18-49, per Nielsen’s overnights, and a 6 share.

ABC was next at 1.2/5, with Bachelor in Paradise rating a 1.6 in adults 18-49, up 14%, while Mistresses grew 20% to a 0.6.

CBS rated a 0.7/3, while Fox was at 0.7/2. CBS reran comedies and Fox had So You Think You Can Dance at 0.7, an increase of 75% from its last airing.

CW posted a 0.3/1 with reruns of new acquisition Supergirl.