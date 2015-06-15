Primetime Ratings: Ratings Continue to Rise for NBA Finals

As the Golden State Warriors put themselves one win away from their first championship in 40 years, ABC once again saw the ratings rise for the 2015 NBA Finals, leading the way Sunday with an overall 5.4 rating/18 share among adults 18-49 in primetime, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.

Sunday’s Game 5 averaged 20.5 million total viewers, up 4% from Thursday’s Game 4 and 15% higher than last year's fifth game (which ended the series). Through five games, the NBA Finals is averaging 19.2 million viewers, tracking to be ABC's most-watched series since it began airing the NBA Finals in 2003.

NBC and Fox tied for third with a 0.7/2. Dateline drew a 0.9 from 7-9 p.m., while A.D. The Bible Continues was even with a 0.7 and American Odyssey rose 25% to a 0.5.

Fox aired mostly repeats except for a new Golan the Insatiable, which was up two tenths to a 0.6.

CBS aired repeats.