Primetime Ratings: 'Raising Hope' Returns Low as Fox Tuesday Struggles
The season premiere of Raising Hope struggled to
self-start on Tuesday, posting a 1.7 rating with adults 18-49 in its new 8 p.m.
timeslot, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.
That was down 45% from last season's debut, when it aired
out of the highly rated New Girl premiere. Following Hope, new
comedy Ben and Kate lost 24% of its week-ago audience, falling to a 1.6.
New Girl was the one solid performer, holding steady from its season
premiere at a 2.8. That didn't stop The Mindy Project from falling 21%,
however, down to a 1.9.
Fox was third overall with a 2.0 rating/6 share. On The CW
(0.5/1) the season premiere of Hart of Dixie drew a 0.8 rating with its
key demo of adults 18-34, on par with its series opener last year.
CBS won Tuesday night, averaging a 2.9/8 and 15.1 million
viewers while its lineup also posted declines. New drama Vegas lost 16%
of its premiere audience to a 2.1, NCIS slipped 12% to a 3.6 and NCIS:
LA decreased 9% to a 3.1.
NBC was second in the demo with a 2.2/6. The Voice,
which aired a special recap episode, was down 31% to a 2.9. Without the big
lead-in, Go On and The New Normal, whichwere just picked up for full seasons, both declined. Go On was down
19% to a 2.2 and New Normal 15% to a 1.7. Parenthood dipped a
tenth to a 1.8.
ABC came in fourth with a 1.7/5. A special Dancing With
the Stars episode at 8 p.m. drew a 1.3 while the 9 p.m. results show was
even at a 2.1. Private Practice's 100th episode lost 16% to a
1.6.
