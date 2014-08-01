Primetime Ratings: ‘The Quest’ Premieres Soft for ABC

Hybrid unscripted competition-fantasy series The Quest delivered a weak debut for ABC Thursday night, earning a 0.7 rating among adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. The Quest premiere rated 43% lower than that of Whodunnit? a hybrid competition murder-mystery series that ABC bowed in June, 2013, and canceled after one season. Rookie Blue followed The Quest with a 0.9, even with its last original episode July 17. NY Med was down one tenth from last week’s episode at 0.9. ABC averaged a 0.8 rating and 3 share.

CBS was the night’s top broadcaster with a 1.4/5. Big Brother was the most watched broadcast show of the evening in the demo with a 2.1, even with last week.

NBC averaged a 0.9/3. Welcome to Sweden was down one tenth from last week at 0.7. Working the Engels was even with last week at 0.6. Last Comic Standing was even at 1.1.

Fox averaged a 0.6/2. Gang Related was even with last week at 0.7.

The CW aired reruns, averaging a 0.1/0.