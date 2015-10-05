Primetime Ratings: 'Quantico' Returns Strong

ABC drama Quantico returned robustly in its second week, putting up a 1.9 rating in viewers 18-49 Sunday night, according to Nielsen's preliminary ratings, consistent with the promising 1.9 it aired in its debut. ABC has been promoting the FBI drama heavily.

Quantico aired out of Blood & Oil, which tallied a 1.3, down from the oil-riches drama’s already disappointing 1.4 at launch last week.

Sunday Night Football crushed all comers, however, pacing NBC to a blockbuster night. NBC had a 6.3 rating in 18-49 and a 19 share, ahead of last week’s 6.1. Fox was runner-up on the strength of an NFL lead in and its comedy block with a 3.1/9. ABC showed a 1.4/4, while CBS had a 1.3/4.

With a football overrun and post-game show The OT leading in, The Simpsons scored a 2.6 on Fox, up 42% from the previous week’s 1.5. Brooklyn Nine-Nine had a 1.9, up 21% from last week’s 1.5, Family Guy was at 1.7, up 13% from last week’s 1.5, and The Last Man On Earth weighed in at 1.5, up 7% from the previous week’s 1.4.

ABC plugged a couple Muppets repeats into the 7-8 p.m. hour, then Once Upon a Time scored a 1.8, flat with last week, before Blood & Oil and Quantico.

On CBS, 60 Minutes scored a 1.5, then the season premiere of Madam Secretary a 1.3, up 23% from the 1.0 it signed off to last season. The season premiere of The Good Wife rated a 1.2, flat with last May’s finale, and CSI: Cyber a 1.0, down 17% from last spring’s 1.2 season sign-off.