Primetime Ratings: ‘Quantico’ Down, ‘Blood & Oil’ Down Even More

Quantico posted a 1.6 rating in 18-49 last night, according to Nielsen’s overnights, a soft showing for the otherwise robust rookie. The sudsy ABC drama scored a 1.9 the week before, 16% higher than last night, and a 1.9 in its series premiere the week before that.

Blood & Oil too took a significant ratings haircut, posting a 0.8 last night, down 38% from its 1.3 the week before.

NBC won the night on the strength of Sunday Night Football, with a 5.0 rating/15 share. CBS took the silver with a 2.3/7, ahead of ABC (1.3/4) and Fox (1.2/4).

The broadcast shows were up against the season premiere of The Walking Dead on AMC.

Sunday Night Football’s 5.0, which includes the pre-game, was down 21% from last week. The Giants won a close one against the San Francisco 49ers.

CBS had a football overrun leading into 60 Minutes, which had a 3.0 in 18-49, well up from last week’s 1.5, then Madam Secretary at a 1.5, down 13% from last week’s airing. At 9:30, The Good Wife averaged 1.2 in 18-49, flat with the previous week, before CSI: Cyber showed a 0.9 in 18-49, down 18% from last week.

On ABC, the season premiere of America’s Funniest Home Videos, featuring a new host in Alfonso Ribeiro, scored a 1.1 from 7-8 p.m. before Once Upon a Time’s 1.6, off 11% from the previous week.

Fox’s comedies suffered without last week’s football lead in. A new episode of Bob’s Burgers rated a 1.0 at 7:30, off 23% from when it aired two weeks before. The Simpsons weighed in at 1.8, down 31% from the previous week, and there was a 1.3 for Andy Samberg laffer Brooklyn Nine-Nine, down 32% from last week. Family Guy tallied a 1.4, down 18% from last week, while The Last Man on Earth rated a 1.1, off 27% from the previous Sunday.