Primetime Ratings: Pro Bowl Wins Sunday For Fox

Updated: Jan. 31, 6:00 p.m. ET

Fox dominated its Sunday night competition with 4.7 rating/12

share with adults 18-49 for the 2011 AFC/NFC Pro Bowl, according to Nielsen fast national numbers. The game drew an audience of 13.4 million, making it the most-watched Pro Bowl in 14 years. That's up 9% in viewership and up 8% to a 7.7 household rating compared to last year's game, which was on ESPN.

ABC was a distant second with a 2.1/6. America's Funniest Home Videos grew 57% to a 2.2 while a two-hour Extreme Makeover: Home Edition was up

26% in its first hour to a 2.4 and 53% in its second to a 2.9.

CBS placed third with a 1.9/5. An interview with WikiLeaks

founder Julian Assange didn't help 60

Minutes' ratings, tying its season-low at a 1.4. At 9 p.m. the Hallmark

Hall of Fame movie The Lost Valentine

earned a 2.3.

NBC was fourth with a 1.3/4 for Dateline (1.3) and the movie National

Treasure: Book of Secrets (1.4).