Primetime Ratings: Pro Bowl Powers NBC

The NFL's annual

All-Star game led NBC to the Sunday night victory with an overall 3.7 rating/9

share in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. The game,

which aired from 7-11 p.m., was down 10% from last

year's prelims (4.1 – the game was later adjusted up to a 4.7), which aired on

Fox. (Due to the nature of live events, ratings are subjected to

higher-than-normal adjustments.)

CBS returned its

usual Sunday lineup after a week off, narrowly beating ABC for second with an

overall 2.2/5. Undercover Boss benefited from the influx of new

programming, rebounding from last week by 36% to a 3.0. The Good Wife

returned up 16% to a 2.2 and CSI: Miami returned from a few

weeks off down 19% to a 2.2.

ABC finished with

a 2.1/5. Once Upon a Time was up 6% to a 3.4. The network aired the

Hallmark Hall of Fame movie A Smile as Big as the Moon from 9-11 p.m. for a 1.6.

Fox rounded out

the evening with a 2.0/5. The Simpsons drew a 2.4, down from the

NFL-infused 5.4 it got two weeks ago. Napoleon Dynamite shed over half

its premiere audience to drop to a 2.1 (its second episode on its premiere

night drew a 3.3). Family Guy lost 30% from its last airing two weeks

ago for a 3.0 and American Dad had a 2.4, which was up from its last by

two tenths.