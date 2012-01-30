Primetime Ratings: Pro Bowl Powers NBC
The NFL's annual
All-Star game led NBC to the Sunday night victory with an overall 3.7 rating/9
share in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. The game,
which aired from 7-11 p.m., was down 10% from last
year's prelims (4.1 – the game was later adjusted up to a 4.7), which aired on
Fox. (Due to the nature of live events, ratings are subjected to
higher-than-normal adjustments.)
CBS returned its
usual Sunday lineup after a week off, narrowly beating ABC for second with an
overall 2.2/5. Undercover Boss benefited from the influx of new
programming, rebounding from last week by 36% to a 3.0. The Good Wife
returned up 16% to a 2.2 and CSI: Miami returned from a few
weeks off down 19% to a 2.2.
ABC finished with
a 2.1/5. Once Upon a Time was up 6% to a 3.4. The network aired the
Hallmark Hall of Fame movie A Smile as Big as the Moon from 9-11 p.m. for a 1.6.
Fox rounded out
the evening with a 2.0/5. The Simpsons drew a 2.4, down from the
NFL-infused 5.4 it got two weeks ago. Napoleon Dynamite shed over half
its premiere audience to drop to a 2.1 (its second episode on its premiere
night drew a 3.3). Family Guy lost 30% from its last airing two weeks
ago for a 3.0 and American Dad had a 2.4, which was up from its last by
two tenths.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.