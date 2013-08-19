Primetime Ratings: Preseason Football Lifts Fox to Sunday Win

The exhibition NFL game between the New York Giants and Indianapolis Colts carried Fox to the Sunday win with overall 1.9 rating/6 share with adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. Fox will issue final numbers later on Monday.

CBS came in second (and first among total viewers) with a 1.2/4. Big Brother fell 17% to a 2.0 and Unforgettable remained at last week's series-low 1.1.

ABC was in third with a 1.0/3. Whodunnit aired its season finale to a series-high 1.4, up 27% from last week. Secret Millionaire rose 9% to a 1.2.

NBC rounded out the evening with a 0.5/1. Crossing Lines ended its season with a series-low 0.4, down 20% from last week.